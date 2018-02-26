Phuket
Shruti26 Feb 2018
HATCH Coworking Space Phuket, Thailand
Probably the most comfortable co-working space in Phuket. They have a great ambience with 5 day pass ... more
One of my top picks for coffee and WiFi in Bangkok. Right at the BTS skytrain station, it offers a n ... more
Look around online for cheap Guatemalan food places. Don't spend $20 on an easy to find restaurant w ... more
Ubers and Taxis are very easy to get for when you don't want to walk.
Great specialty coffee, almost always space during the work day, people working with laptops, WiFi.
Belephant is a comfortable co-working space with meeting rooms available. They have private offices ... more
Super cosy co-working space with nice staff and good internet. Apart from the private Skype rooms an ... more
Amsterdam is a great place for Digital Nomads in summer. Some of my favourite co-working spaces here ... more
100+ Mbps @ cardinal coffee shop kin trendy neighborhood called Roma Norte.
very nice food, it's a small cafe. they also have warm meals and loads of different drinks. free wif ... more
This space had nice events hosted when I was there. Located in the city centre which was great and t ... more
UNESCO area in Georgetown requires lots of walk if you really wanna explore.
WeWork and Hive Arena are the most popular co-working spaces here. Although WeWork has 3 posh large ... more
Definitely one of my favourite co-working spaces in India with lots of open areas and ergonomic seat ... more
Impact Hub Budapest - One of the best coworking space in Budapest! Very spacious with natural light, ... more
A nice co-working space with multiple branches around Pune. They have a good WiFi, laser printer, co ... more
Airbnbs are nice to begin with, you can get a good apartment for 500-600 USD per month. My favourit ... more
One of the most exotic coworking and coliving spaces! They have a juice bar, a garden area to work a ... more
Suvarnabhumi Airport- get a sim before you leave the terminal, After the Customs Booths, turn left f ... more
Really fast 40mbps wifi with a nice menu of American food. They also have a few computers for visito ... more
Medellín is a Digital Nomad’s paradise. Nicknamed the City of Eternal Spring, the weather is perf ... more
The public transit system in Los Angeles is notoriously unreliable. Uber or renting a car are goin ... more
Camp, fifth floor of the Maya Mall, Nimmanhaemin area. Free co-working space style cafe where you ca ... more
Haus coworking is the most affordable coworking in Central London. Only£95/month and they offer fre ... more
Sun and co is a co-working and coliving experience in Javea Spain which is close to Valencia, Ibiza ... more
A Space Manila is a neat coworking space with really good internet and regular events. It's open 24/ ... more